Make sure you’re eligible to vote
Borderers eligible to vote in the upcoming local government election on Thursday, May 5, are being reminded of the deadlines for registering to vote and for applying for a postal vote.
The notice of Election was published this week, and in order to vote to select local councillors to represent the area’s 11 multi-member wards for the next five years, you must be: aged 16 or over on the day of the election; resident at an address in Scotland; and on the electoral register.
Anyone who is not on the electoral register, or who has moved house and needs to re-register, has until midnight on Monday, April 18 to complete the process.
You can register to vote by completing online registration at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote (you can apply for proxy votes there too). or by contacting the electoral registration officer on 01835 825100 or emailing [email protected]
If you wish to vote by post you must be registered and have applied by 5pm on Tuesday, April 19.