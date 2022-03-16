Make sure you’re eligible to vote

Scottish Borders Council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.

The notice of Election was published this week, and in order to vote to select local councillors to represent the area’s 11 multi-member wards for the next five years, you must be: aged 16 or over on the day of the election; resident at an address in Scotland; and on the electoral register.

Anyone who is not on the electoral register, or who has moved house and needs to re-register, has until midnight on Monday, April 18 to complete the process.

You can register to vote by completing online registration at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote (you can apply for proxy votes there too). or by contacting the electoral registration officer on 01835 825100 or emailing [email protected]