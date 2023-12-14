Local resident selected for Jedburgh and District by-election

Local resident John Bathgate has been selected as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate in the Jedburgh and District by-election on February 22, 2024.

John has lived and worked in Jedburgh for more than 40 years, during which time he has been heavily involved in the local community as a member of the Red Cross, Jedburgh Community Council, Jedburgh Leisure Trust and chair of the Town Team.

He has also been involved with the Ancrum Astronomy Club, plays both Jethart and Ancrum Hand Ba games, and organises the Glen Douglas monthly Whist Club.

The new Scottish Conservative candidate also helped set up the Crailing Community Orchard and is part of the Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber.

Commenting on his selection, Mr Bathgate said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate for the Jedburgh and District by-election in February.

“I am standing as your Scottish Conservative candidate to work alongside councillors Sandy Scott and Scott Hamilton, who are great representatives for our area.

“I’ve lived in Jedburgh for more than 40 years, so I know the key issues that really matter to local people.

“Jedburgh, St Boswells and the surrounding villages need a strong voice who will stand up for us on the council and focus on the issues that matter to local people.

“Listening to you will be my top priority throughout this campaign.

"With your support, I hope to be fortunate enough to represent Jedburgh and District.”

Scottish Borders MP, John Lamont, said: “I would like to congratulate John Bathgate on his selection as the Scottish Conservative & Unionist candidate for the upcoming by-election.

“John is an active member of the Jedburgh community and would be a strong voice for local people on Scottish Borders Council.

“It is encouraging that John is already working hard on many of the issues which are concerning local residents, from re-using Jedburgh’s old buildings to improving local bus links.