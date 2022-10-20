Prime Minister Liz Truss dramatically resigned as leader of the Conservative Party today.

The leader of the Conservative Party has announced she will be leaving 10 Downing Street within a week after just 45 days in office.

In her statement, Ms Truss said she "cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party".

The announcement came after turmoil in her party following the devastating impact of the Government's controversial mini-budget.

Now there is to be another Conservative leadership election – this time to be decided on by members of Parliament only – with the aim for a new PM to be in place this time next week.

The news brought an immediate response from John Lamont MP, who represents Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk.

Mr Lamont did not support Ms Truss in her leadership campaign – despite once being her Parliamentary private secretary.

He said: "The Prime Minister has made the right choice. I wish her well.

"For the good of the country, we must now unite quickly around the best person to restore stability and win back voter trust."

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, are among the candidates who may join the leadership race.

However, there have also been calls for an immediate General Election.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon both made this demand following Ms Truss’ resignation.

Mr Starmer said: “The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern.

"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.”

He said that the country was not the Tories’ “personal fiefdom to run how they wish”, adding: "We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now."

And Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It’s beyond hyperbole - & parody.