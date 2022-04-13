Johnson and Sunak must go, says MSP

SNP MSP Christine Grahame says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign after they were fined by police for breaking lockdown laws.

The pair were fined this week for attending a party at Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place.

Mr Johnson is the first sitting prime minister to be found to break the law, and Ms Grahame says he and Mr Sunak have to go.

She said: "The Prime Minister repeatedly misled Parliament, lied and took the people of Borders for fools – sometimes laughing about breaching the same laws we were all following to keep our family safe. Douglas Ross and the Scottish Tories are just as bad as he appears to be unable to grow a backbone and call on Boris Johnson to resign.

"In reality, Johnson and Sunak have overseen one of the biggest lockdown breaches that has led to the Metropolitan Police issuing a staggering number of fines for rule-breaking.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor's positions are untenable. They have insulted people in Borders who faithfully followed the rules that they set – even when that meant the heartbreak of not being present for the births, marriages or the deaths of loved ones.

"There simply cannot be one rule for the Tories and another for the rest of us. If Johnson and Sunak have a shred of dignity they will finally do the right thing and resign now.”

Borders Tory MP John Lamont said he remained angry about the parties, saying: “I do not understand who could have organised or attended such events and think it was compliant with the rules. It is completely unacceptable that these went ahead.

"“The police have now confirmed that the rules were breached and issued penalty notices. No one should be above the law.”

But he added now is not the time for Mr Johnson to resign.

He said: “At a time when Ukraine is facing aggression and acts of evil at the hands of Putin’s regime, now would not be the right time to remove the prime minister. The UK and the rest of the world should all be united in our efforts to support Ukraine, and defeat Putin.”

Tweeddale MP David Mundell said he was angered by the situation, but also didn’t join the call for his boss’s resignation.