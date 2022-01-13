Jedburgh ‘eyesore’ set for dismantling

Scott Hamilton at the iconic building in Jedburgh. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The former ground floor hair salon and upper floor flats at the corner of 12 Market Place and 2 High Street have been covered in scaffolding since 2015 after being judged dangerous due to falling masonry.

The council was unable to secure the co-operation of the early 19th century category C-Listed building’s six absentee landlords to have it brought down.

It therefore pushed ahead for a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to ensure its demolition.

That CPO was approved by Scottish Ministers in August last year, giving the local authority ownership and paving the way for it to be flattened.

The site is now to be redeveloped for housing on the upper floor and retail and community space on the ground floor.

And after an accumulation of pigeon waste was removed the dismantling process is poised to begin.

Jedburgh and District councillor Scott Hamilton believes the removal of the landmark building will be welcomed by the majority of townsfolk.

That is despite a 2019 petition signed by 500 people calling for it to be retained.

Mr Hamilton said: “Following the conclusion of legal proceedings with the CPO at the end of November, specialists have been onsite assessing the building and removing pigeon waste to allow the dismantling process to begin.

“The dismantling process is not expected to result in road closures but the pavement will have to be closed.