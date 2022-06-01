Galashiels put in minister’s spotlight

Tom Arthur MSP in Galashiels on Tuesday. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

A spotlight was shone on efforts to regenerate Galashiels when a Government minister visited the town this week.

The new leader of Scottish Borders Council, Galashiels & District councillor Euan Jardine, yesterday, Tuesday, May 31, welcomed the visit of Tom Arthur MSP, minister for public finance, planning and community wealth.

Mr Jardine said he was proud to showcase to the minister the regeneration work ongoing in the town.

He said: “From the establishment of the Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre with Live Borders to the incredible community-led work being delivered by Energise Galashiels Trust, the town really is becoming a fantastic example of regeneration in action.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to all the partners involved in this work over a number of years, including the Scottish Government, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scotland’s Town Partnership, Energise Galashiels and Galashiels Community Council.