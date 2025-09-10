Funding for more electric vehicle public charge points in the Borders

​The Scottish Government has awarded £6.3 million to a group of eight local authorities to improve public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the south of Scotland.

The funding will support the installation of 1,770 additional public charge points across the area, with the councils working in partnership with the private sector.

The South of Scotland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund project is being led by City of Edinburgh Council and includes Clackmannanshire, Dumfries & Galloway, Falkirk, Fife, Midlothian, Scottish Borders and West Lothian Councils.

This is the final award from the Scottish Government’s £30m Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund.

Fiona Hyslop and SEStran’s Brian Butler want more EV charge points.

Scotland has one of the most comprehensive public charging networks in the UK, with over 7,100 public charge points. A target for 6,000 public charge points was met in October 2024, two years ahead of schedule.

The Government’s ambition is for 24,000 additional public charging points by 2030, but Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop stressed that won’t be met without significant backing from the private sector.

“The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund was designed to encourage this investment, meaning public funding can be targeted for areas which are less likely to benefit from stand-alone private investment,” she said. “This includes more rural parts of Scotland, some of which will be served by the south of Scotland project.”

Councillor Jenny Linehan, Executive Member for Environment, Sustainability and Transport for Scottish Borders Council, said: “This investment marks a significant step forward for the Scottish Borders and the wider region, enabling us to deliver on our aspirations of an expanded EV charging network across rural areas which is both more accessible and sustainable.

“In addition, our regional partners have published the Public EV Expansion Plan, which sets out a clear and ambitious roadmap for equitable EV charging infrastructure development. This plan signals to the market our commitment to fostering both public and private sector investment in EV charging infrastructure through to 2030. Together, we are driving forward a greener future for our communities.”

SEStran Partnership Director Brian Butler said: “We’re delighted to see these eight local authorities working together, supported by SEStran and building on the work of the Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal.

“This partnership approach helps support the move to a low carbon and sustainable economy by ensuring that in the coming years everyone across the whole region has access to electric vehicle charging, making it easier for people to make the switch from combustion engines to electric as part of a wider transition to more sustainable transport.”

