Eoin’s card takes first prize

John Lamont and Rachael Hamilton with winner Eoin.

Eoin Tait, of Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary School, won this year’s Christmas card competition run by local MP and MSP, John Lamont and Rachael Hamilton.

The winning design was a snowman made from recycled paper from previous artworks.

P6/7 pupil Eoin was delighted to be presented with a Lego Avengers Helicarrier for winning.

Two runners up were also named, each receiving a £25 voucher of their choice. They were Harriet Lindsay of Melrose and Dyllan Arnold of Selkirk. The competition was sponsored by Scottish Power who donated the prizes for the winners.

Mr Lamont said: “One of the best parts of my job is to pick the winning design alongside Rachael.

“Eoin’s design was great and has made a fantastic cover for our annual card.”

Mrs Hamilton added: “It was a delight looking through the mail bag of entries we received.

“Eoin is a worthy winner, as were the fantastic runners-up. They all really captured the beautiful scenes of Christmastime.

“It was great to see Eoin so delighted with his prize. I loved how he and his classmates had used recycled paper to make their designs.”