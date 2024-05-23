Count yourself in for UK General Election roles

Volunteers are needed

Roles to be filled ahead of poll this year.

Borderers are being urged to count themselves in for important roles ahead of an expected UK Parliamentary General Election later this year.

To ensure there are enough staff to assist David Robertson, Scottish Borders Council’s returning officer, in the delivery of a safe and accurate poll and count, the local authority is seeking applications from people interested in being part of this important democratic process.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Jobs available are for a presiding officer, polling clerks and count staff.

Anyone interested in any of these positions should complete the form available on the council’s website Application to work at Election or scan the QR code.

Once the form has been submitted applicants will automatically be added to the SBC staff election database. Once a date for a General Election has been confirmed, applicants will be contacted to ascertain their availability to work.

Polling stations will open from 7am until 10pm. On election day staff must arrive at the polling station at 6.30am to set up the equipment. Staff are not permitted to leave the premises during polling hours.

The count starts at 10pm on the evening of polling day and continues throughout the night until completion. Staff working at the count are expected to remain in post for the full duration. Those working at the election will receive a fee.

Training sessions for election staff is mandatory, dates will be distributed once the election date has been set. A training fee will be paid, although the fee will be withheld for anyone who is subsequently unable to work at the election.

Mr Robertson said: “While many council employees will be helping at the count, additional staff are required to help us ensure we deliver the election in an efficient and effective way.

“We welcome applications from Borders residents who are keen to be part of the electoral process and would encourage them to apply in good time to ensure they can be considered for these important and meaningful roles.”

Applicants should be aware that by submitting an application, they are confirming that they have not been, and will not, be employed by, or directly assist in a campaign for, or on behalf of, a party or individual candidate, in or about the UK Parliamentary election.

Although additional numbers of staff are required for this count, submission of an application form does not guarantee a position.

All arrangements will be confirmed after appointment.