Councillors urged to ‘Say Pants to the Tax’

Scottish Borders councillors are being urged to ‘Say Pants to the Tax’.

Councillor Fay Sinclair

The SNP’s Galashiels & District Councillor Fay Sinclair has submitted a motion to full council this week.

It urges members to back a campaign to remove VAT from the cost of purchasing period pants.

The motion reads: “In 2021, the UK Government removed VAT from products such as tampons and pads following a campaign to end the so-called ‘Tampon Tax’.

“However, 20% VAT still applies to period pants – a reusable period product – because the Government classifies them as a garment. This creates an unfair playing field for those who want to use these sustainable period products.