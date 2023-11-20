Councillors urged to ‘Say Pants to the Tax’
The SNP’s Galashiels & District Councillor Fay Sinclair has submitted a motion to full council this week.
It urges members to back a campaign to remove VAT from the cost of purchasing period pants.
The motion reads: “In 2021, the UK Government removed VAT from products such as tampons and pads following a campaign to end the so-called ‘Tampon Tax’.
“However, 20% VAT still applies to period pants – a reusable period product – because the Government classifies them as a garment. This creates an unfair playing field for those who want to use these sustainable period products.
“Scottish Borders Council agrees to back the ‘Say Pants to the Tax’ campaign calling for VAT on period underwear to be scrapped and asks the chief executive to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer asking him to include period underwear in the VAT exemption for sanitary products.”