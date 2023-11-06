x
A Borders village would be transformed if plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of an historic auction mart receive the green light.
When members of Scottish Borders Council’s Planning and Building Standards Committee meet today (Monday, November 6), they will be recommended to approve a major overhaul of the auction mart at Newtown St Boswells – the biggest revamp since it was established in 1871.
The proposal from the H&H group would create a “new central spine road” via a new roundabout on the A68, provide potential for 150 new homes, together with a rural retail business hub and educational campus.
Councillors agreed planning permission in principle in 2021 but that application included land not owned by the applicants.
That has since been removed and fresh support is being sought.
Now the planning committee is being advised to approve the project with a string of conditions.
A report to the committee says: “This proposal remains a substantial development covering a large area of ground in relation to the existing village but will revitalise pivotal locations, such as the auction mart and village centre.
“The proposal seeks to provide a masterplan layout which would guide the detailed development of the site in general terms for different mixes of uses within different zones.
“It will allow for the retention and restoration of the auction mart facility and listed building whilst creating opportunities for the creation of an improved village centre.”
A report to councillors describes it as an “important and pivotal development” that could make a “positive contribution” to the town.
It has recommended for approval with conditions to safeguard the landscape, ecology and cultural heritage of the area.