Worries over pupils accessing 'inappropriate content' on iPads

Councillor Claire Ramage says she has been contacted by a concerned parent over the possibility of pupils accessing inappropriate content on their school iPads.

The matter was raised by Hawick and Denholm’s councillor Clair Ramage in an open question at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council last Thursday, March 30.

Councillor Ramage said she had been contacted by a concerned parent over the issue, adding: “I understand that filtering is constantly updated by CGI and the National Cyber Security Centre, but I only realised recently that the Apple Classroom, an app which allows teachers in classrooms to see what apps/websites pupils use in class, was not working for a number of months.”

In response, Councillor Leagh Douglas, the council’s executive member for Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “The council is confident it has appropriate web filtering protection in place in all of our schools and we are not aware of any incidences where pupils have been able to access content that is not appropriate to the age and stage of the pupil over a SBC IT network, monitored by CGI.

“This network is subject to the strongest filtering controls. If, however, Councillor Ramage can provide specific examples where she believes our firewalls have been bypassed then we will be happy to fully investigate the matter.”

Councillor Ramage also said she had been informed by teaching staff that the use of iPads was “doubling their workload”.

She added: “This is because separate work has to be produced for pupils who are absent.

"Many teachers are in fact missing lunch and eating it in the car at the end of the day because of the heavier workload technology has brought about.”

In response, Councillor Douglas said: “Technology is a strong enabler to workload reduction and in particular for students who are absent because they can still access their learning options at home through Glow or Showbie or on their iPad.

"The need for staff to provide different learning, and catch-up materials following a pupil’s absence should be reduced.