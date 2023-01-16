Wedding venue expansion bid on the agenda

Councillors are looking at the application again following support from local members.

Runningburn Premier Events Venue at Stichill in Kelso has made a strong recovery since the pandemic and plays a significant role in farm diversification plans at Runningburn Farm.

In a bid to enhance the business further an application was submitted to Scottish Borders Council last year for a holiday lodge to provide accommodation for bridal parties over wedding weekends.

However, the application was refused on the grounds of it being a “sporadic and unjustified form of development in the countryside”.

It is a view disputed by the applicant and their agent, Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning.

And an appeal against refusal will be considered when members of the council’s Local Review Body meet on Monday, January 23.

The applicant says the bid is a “unique opportunity to support and enhance an existing successful wedding business here at Runningham Farm”.

The planning bid also has support locally, with Kelso & District councillor Tom Weatherston offering his enthusiastic endorsement.

He said: “When I first saw the proposal for the lodge last year, I felt it would be a fantastic addition to the events venue, and provide much-needed high class accommodation on the site, for short breaks and to support the wedding business.

“The site can’t be seen and as the lodge is for temporary let, there would be no added pressures on local education and health facilities, to me it’s the ideal addition to support a local business in difficult times, plus visitors would help support the local economy.”

Fellow Kelso councillor Euan Robson also thinks it “is sensible to look again at this application”, adding: “There seems to have been some misunderstanding about the purpose of the new building and the fact that there is a smaller structure already at the proposed location and furthermore that other options, such as converting existing farm buildings, are simply not viable. In addition there is a practical alternative access.”

A spokesperson for the wedding venue said: “Our venue hosts weddings and party nights throughout the year from a brand new purpose-built modern barn, which was built in 2020 to replace a previous marquee.

“Our business goes from strength to strength, and this was recognised by the award for the ‘Best Scottish Countryside Wedding Venue’ in 2019.

“The accommodation is entirely aimed at supporting further farm diversification and to build upon the existing wedding business by offering overnight accommodation on site to guests, regularly requested by past couples and future bookings.