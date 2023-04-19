Water on tap in Hawick
Water will be on tap in Hawick if Scottish Borders Council rubber-stamps a planning bid from Scottish Water.
The water company has asked the local authority to back the installation of a Top Up Tap for water bottles beside North Bridge, at Duke Street and Laidlaw Terrace.
As part of their wider strategic campaign ‘Your Water, Your Life’ Scottish Water has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles which customers can fill up with one of the country’s best-loved products – our nation’s tap water.
The benefits of topping up with fresh, great-tasting tap water are clear – it’s good value and good for the pocket, it’s good for the environment and it’s good for health
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would like to invite the Scottish Borders Council to benefit from the provision of a further Top Up Tap in addition to the existing Top Up Tap locations. We want to serve our customers and patrons of Hawick, namely locals, walkers, runners, cyclists and tourists.
“A selection of site options for the Top Up Tap were identified based on community requests received, for further Top Up Tap locations the Scottish Borders.
“A site visit identified the preferred location at North Bridge, as the most suitable location due to meeting the following criteria. The location is situated close to the Scottish Water network supply; does not pose a hazard either during installation or operational use; does not require a road closure; does not pose any health and safety risks to the public when in use; has a high footfall of potential consumers; and, should encourage the use of refillable bottles.”