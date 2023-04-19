Water on tap in Hawick

A Scottish Water Top Up Tap.

The water company has asked the local authority to back the installation of a Top Up Tap for water bottles beside North Bridge, at Duke Street and Laidlaw Terrace.

As part of their wider strategic campaign ‘Your Water, Your Life’ Scottish Water has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles which customers can fill up with one of the country’s best-loved products – our nation’s tap water.

The benefits of topping up with fresh, great-tasting tap water are clear – it’s good value and good for the pocket, it’s good for the environment and it’s good for health

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would like to invite the Scottish Borders Council to benefit from the provision of a further Top Up Tap in addition to the existing Top Up Tap locations. We want to serve our customers and patrons of Hawick, namely locals, walkers, runners, cyclists and tourists.

“A selection of site options for the Top Up Tap were identified based on community requests received, for further Top Up Tap locations the Scottish Borders.