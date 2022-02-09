Time to go, says Sandy

Sandy Aitchison says it's time to call an end to his political career.

Stow born-and-bred Sandy Aitchison, a former seafarer and lecturer, was first elected to represent Galashiels in 2007.

In the years since he has been one of Scottish Borders Council’s most eloquent, passionate and, most importantly to him, truly independent voices.

Sandy first entered politics because of his concern at the “destruction of the built heritage in Gala”.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained: “It was the big sheds that were built down in the centre of Gala that destroyed the High Street. The building of the Tesco car park which necessitated the removal of the old technical college which I loved. It was a beautiful building. That’s why I got into politics.”

Now he is ending his political career to spend more time with his wife Susan and their three sons and five grandchildren.

Sandy, who will not be contesting his seat at May’s local elections, said: “It’s sad in a way but there comes a time when you have to leave it to the next man.

“All in all I’m quite relieved to be going. I get terribly frustrated with the business of political parties. I believe in local government. I believe that local government is essential, especially in places like the Borders where we are different to other areas in Scotland.

“I firmly believe that if you are involved in local politics you should be an active part of the community before you take part and that political views outwith the area are irrelevant. You should vote for the best person who is invariably an independent. Someone who has strong views on local issues which are not the views of Holyrood or Westminister.”

Sandy’s future plans include enjoying his passion for music, ballet and truck spotting.

He said: “The other reason I’m going is that I am just getting old. I’m 74 now and I’ve got plans to see more of the countryside and be able to spend more time with my grandchildren, who are extremely important to me.

“Over the years I have poured everything into being a councillor and I hope I’ve done a good job.”

Sandy, who was instrumental in the installation of the Coulter’s Candy display in Galashiels, revealed his proudest achievement.

“The thing that I am most proud about is stopping a planned double roundabout on the A7 at Galahill. I was a lone voice in that. I was told it was going to happen. That it was an important part of the railway project and all that nonsense. When the plans were looked at it was finally realised that it wasn’t needed, so I’m very proud that I stuck to my guns.

“The effect of the railway, whilst it has been positive in the south, from Stow down the way, it has been counter to the needs of the people in the north of the constituency, so that’s something that is ongoing.

“All in all I think I’ve done my best and if that’s been good enough, then fair enough.”