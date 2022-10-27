Storage container application for Chirnside

A retrospective application has been lodged for the site.

Plans to locate 42 steel storage containers in a Berwickshire village have now been submitted to Scottish Borders Council – although work on the compound has already started.

The applicant, M. Middlemass, said he was unaware that planning approval was required at the former Lloyds Tractors site in Chirnside’s Berwick Road.

Now a partially retrospective application has been submitted at a time when there is growing demand for rental storage containers.

A statement submitted with the application, from agents, Duns-based Richard Amos Ltd, says: “The applicant purchased the site in 2001 and has been using part of it as overflow car parking for Waterloo garage.

“In the interim there was no apparent demand for industrial or similar units.

“Recently the Smiths building has been refurbished and is now rented out. The applicant wishes to install storage containers to the north of the Smiths building to rent out to various businesses.

“No permanent buildings are proposed, only steel containers. The containers will be maintained in an orderly layout and will be uniform in size and colour. Any containers added in future will remain the same specification and colour.

“The site has existing access from the public road which already handles industrial/business use level of traffic. The proposed use will not generate significant levels of traffic due to renters visiting their containers infrequently, mainly to drop off or pick up items. There is space to the front of the containers for vehicles to park temporarily.

“There are existing high timber fences on the perimeter of the site to screen the surrounding houses.”