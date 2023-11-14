News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

SNP Councillor resigns from Scottish Borders Council

SNP Councillor, Pam Brown, has notified Scottish Borders Council she will be resigning her seat on the Council stating ongoing health conditions as the reason. Cllr Brown’s resignation will take effect from 23 November 2023.​
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
Councillor Pam BrownCouncillor Pam Brown
Councillor Pam Brown

Pam Brown was elected in 2022 as the SNP candidate for Jedburgh and District, she is also the Chair for Cheviot Area Partnership.

Scottish Borders Council Convener, Watson McAteer, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Brown for her time with the Council and, on behalf of her constituents in Jedburgh, for her service to the community and take this opportunity on behalf of the Council to wish her all the best for the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Brown’s resignation will trigger a by-election which will be held within the next three months concluding by 23 February 2024, further details will be released by Scottish Borders Council in due course.

Related topics:Scottish Borders CouncilCouncilWatson McAteer