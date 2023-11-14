SNP Councillor resigns from Scottish Borders Council

Pam Brown was elected in 2022 as the SNP candidate for Jedburgh and District, she is also the Chair for Cheviot Area Partnership.

Scottish Borders Council Convener, Watson McAteer, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Brown for her time with the Council and, on behalf of her constituents in Jedburgh, for her service to the community and take this opportunity on behalf of the Council to wish her all the best for the future.”