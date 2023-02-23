Selkirk caravan park to reopen after £150k boost

The site was used by the travelling community during the pandemic and needs work done to bring it up to scratch for tourists.

When members of Scottish Borders Council met on Thursday, February 16, they agreed the funding from the authority’s Recovery Fund to carry out extensive works at Victoria Park caravan site in Selkirk.

The funds are to be used to carry out improvements and repairs to enable it to reopen in time for the tourist season in April, with the aim of it attaining Visit Scotland two-star status.

The caravan/ camping site is run by Live Borders and for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with Scottish Government policy at the time, it was designated as the Borders base for the travelling community.

It was an official travellers site from April 2020 until July of last year.

The Victoria Park Action Group is spearheading the move to have the work carried out and to improve the riverside area and boost tourism in the town.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Border Council’s executive member for community and business development, said: “This is a good news story for the Scottish Borders. Having the ability to have facilities like this to encourage tourism is what we are all about.”

Selkirkshire’s Councillor Caroline Cochrane added: “The Victoria Park was one of the biggest issues raised during the ‘community conversations’.