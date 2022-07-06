Search for new chief executive begins

Netta Meadows.

Current chief executive Netta Meadows is to step down from her role in September after 18 months at the helm.

A special council meeting to which all the authority’s 34 elected representatives are invited will be staged on Tuesday, July 12.

The meeting is to consider a “recruitment process for a new chief executive and interim arrangements pending appointment”.

Members will receive a report on the matter from Clair Hepburn, the local authority’s director of people performance and change.

The public will not be able to listen in to the agenda item as it is to be considered in private.

Ms Meadows took over the chief executive role from Tracey Logan, who had occupied the post for almost a decade.

She had moved to the Borders from South Somerset District Council where she was director of service delivery.

Her period at the helm proved a tumultuous time for the region.

Not only did she have to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and storms that battered the region but she was also heavily involved in the fallout and response to the findings of an independent inquiry into the handling of school assault allegations from August 2016 to October 2017, after which a series of recommendations were drawn up.

It is not known if Ms Meadows is leaving to take up a new post.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “We are unable to comment on any individuals plans beyond Scottish Borders Council.”

Commenting last month on news of her departure, council leader Euan Jardine said: “On behalf of elected members I would like to congratulate Netta on all she has accomplished through these difficult times, she has and continues to be a true leader.