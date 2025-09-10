Scottish Borders councillor in scathing attack on VisitScotland

Councillors were annoyed that Borders attractions, such as The Great Tapestry of Scotland, failed to make the list. ((Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

A Borders councillor has launched a scathing attack on Scotland’s national tourism organisation after none of the region’s landmarks featured on a ‘Top 20’ attractions list.

A ‘Top Things in Scotland’ list on VisitScotland’s website features 20 attractions – but none are from the Borders.

Even the award-winning Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels failed to make the cut.

The omissions angered Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, who was speaking at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Committee on Tuesday, September 9.

She said: “Top Things to See in Scotland. The first 20 things, do you think anything at all from the Scottish Borders is on that? Not one, and yet the Great Tapestry of Scotland has just won umpteen awards for being an outstanding visitor attraction and yet it’s not even listed.

“Nothing at all in the Scottish Borders from VisitScotland.”

She urged council tourism and regeneration officers who meet with the representatives of the national tourism organisation to “use your foot and utilise it on the rear end of VisitScotland as a collective”, adding: “We are fighting not to be a forgotten region and yet VisitScotland doesn’t have us listed. If we want to become a year-round tourist economy you need to tell people that we are here. I am beyond disappointed right now.”

It was view shared by council leader Euan Jardine, who added: “Eleven out of 20 on the list are Edinburgh. We talk about the Scottish Tourism Alliance, and the reason we were told it was to be cut was that VisitScotland would then be taking the helm and go forward and promote the region, but we’ve seen today that’s not happening.”

Members agreed that the council’s chief executive, David Robertson, write to the CEO of Visit Scotland, Vicki Miller, to invite her to address a future Executive Committee. But Mr Robertson defended VisitScotland, saying it was “doing its bit” to promote tourism in the region.

He added: “Although we don’t feature in the top 20 most visited tourist attractions, which is on their website, the Borders does feature on the 15 most beautiful places and beauty spots in Scotland. It features on nine of Scotland’s most inspiring spots, it features on the magical landmarks and attractions in Scotland and it features at number four or five on the easiest ways to travel by public transport in Scotland

“I don’t want members to be left with the impression that VisitScotland is not doing its bit to promote the south of Scotland and the Borders on the front page of its website. That statistic around the top 20 is based on the number of people visiting, just to be absolutely clear on that it includes Edinburgh Castle and Loch Ness.”

After the meeting, a spokesperson for VisitScotland also responded to the critcisims, stating: “As clearly stated in the listicle, the ‘Top tourist attractions & places to visit in Scotland’ is comprised of the most popular Scottish visitor attractions based solely on visitor numbers from the Moffat Centre Scottish Visitor Attraction Monitor.

“This is just one piece of content aimed at driving online traffic to our website. We have a range of inspiring content spotlighting the Scottish Borders across the website, including a section dedicated specifically to the region.

“Tourism and events are hugely important for the Scottish Borders, and we work closely with industry leaders and partners in the region, including Scottish Borders Council, to develop the destination and raise its profile on the world stage.”