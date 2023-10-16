SBC blame ‘operational issues’ for missed recycyling collections
Scottish Borders Council has blamed the latest failure to complete recycling collections around Selkirk and St Boswells on “operational issues”.
In recent months SBC has cited staff shortages and vehicle breakdown among the issues impacting non-collected food, recycling and general waste collections across the region.
A council spokesperson said: “Due to operational issues the crews were unable to complete the recycling collections in Peel, Caddonfoot to Yair Bridge and parts of Bannerfield in the Selkirk area on Wednesday, October 11 and parts of St Boswells on Monday, 9 October.
“Residents and trade waste customers are advised to leave their bins presented. If we have not returned for the bins within five working days residents are advised to remove their bin from the collection point and in this instance we will collect any extra recycling on the next scheduled recycling collection day.
“Please place extra bagged recycling beside the bin on collection day, please note we cannot accept black bags as these are not recyclable.”