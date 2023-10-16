SBC blame ‘operational issues’ for missed recycyling collections

.

Scottish Borders Council has blamed the latest failure to complete recycling collections around Selkirk and St Boswells on “operational issues”.

In recent months SBC has cited staff shortages and vehicle breakdown among the issues impacting non-collected food, recycling and general waste collections across the region.

A council spokesperson said: “Due to operational issues the crews were unable to complete the recycling collections in Peel, Caddonfoot to Yair Bridge and parts of Bannerfield in the Selkirk area on Wednesday, October 11 and parts of St Boswells on Monday, 9 October.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Residents and trade waste customers are advised to leave their bins presented. If we have not returned for the bins within five working days residents are advised to remove their bin from the collection point and in this instance we will collect any extra recycling on the next scheduled recycling collection day.