Ruined castle restoration bid

How Cavers Castle could look after restoration.

Cavers Castle, located between the Bonchester road and Ruberslaw, is a listed building also known as Cavers House.

It is on the ‘building at risk’ register and Julie Sharrer has submitted a planning bid for reinstatement, alterations and extensions to the derelict structure.

The ambition is to “restore the grandeur befitting of a stately home”, which was once a 64 room family residence.

The currently roofless castle is steeped in history and was once associated with the legendary Douglas dynasty.

It has gone through many alterations through the centuries and was partially demolished in 1953.

The building now stands in a state of deterioration and a design statement, submitted with the planning application by Galashiels-based Camerons Strachan Yuill Architects, outlines the plans for the historic structure.

It says: “The application is for reinstatement for use as a private home with the possibility to become a Bed and Breakfast or guest house, where at any one time not more that two bedrooms are used for that purpose. A further application may be sought in the future to change the use to Class 7 (hotel, guest house, boarding house or hostel).

“The proposals include the repair, refurbishment and extension to the existing ruin as well as the restoration of the surrounding gardens. The proposals have been carefully considered and take into account historical records and the existing ruin condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cavers Castle has been left in a state of neglect and ruin and disrepair for many years. The oldest part of the tower house remains partially intact with little evidence of later extensions remaining. The bow window added in the 18th century and modified in the 19th century remains on the eastern façade.

“There is no roof and the interior structure is no longer evident with greenery overgrowing into the building’s remains.