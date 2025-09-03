Refurbishment of a closed Borders suspension bridge is on the agenda

Proposals have been lodged for the refurbishment of a decaying Borders suspension bridge which has been closed to traffic for five years.

Kalemouth Bridge crosses the River Teviot just above its confluence with the Kale Water, near the village of Eckford.

The bridge, between Jedburgh and Kelso, is a Category ‘A’ Listed structure and a fine example of a historic wrought iron chain-bar suspension bridge with timber deck.

It closed to vehicular traffic in August 2020 when substantial decay was discovered in some of the main timber deck elements.

The Kalemouth Suspension Bridge could be brought back into use for cyclists and walkers.

Now a planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to replace all timber elements on the bridge, renew the diagonal bracing beneath the deck, rub-down and repaint ironwork where required and repoint and repair masonry.

These works will refurbish the bridge and allow it to be safely used by pedestrians and cyclists.

A Kalemouth Friends Group had hoped for a full refurbishment of the bridge but the costs of doing so are prohibitive at this time and a more limited upgrade is proposed.

A spokesperson said the proposed refurbishment will “go some way to achieving our aims”, adding: “We recognise that the costs associated with such a project are well beyond the council’s resources at present, even if they are successful with grant applications.

The bridge has been closed for five years due to rotten timber and holes in the deck.

“With the addition of interpretation boards this will allow the community to start developing the bridge as a ‘visitor attraction’ and preserve this important part of our area’s heritage.

“The bridge has served our community well for more than 180 years until, to our disappointment, it was closed to vehicular traffic in 2020.

“However, we fully understood that the bridge required refurbishment because of the ‘substantial decay’ in the wooden deck and to bring it up to modern safety standards.”