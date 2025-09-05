£10,000 grant goes fair way to address Melrose Golf Club's amphibian problem

A near-£10,000 boost to a Borders golf club will go a fair way to help address an issue with uninvited amphibians who have taken up residence on the course.

Following the recent discovery of Great Crested Newts on land that forms Melrose Golf Club, it has become necessary to implement a new working plan for green-keeping staff.

Great Crested Newts are a European protected species and the amphibians and their eggs, breeding sites and resting places are protected by law.

The new programme will allow the protected species habitat to be maintained, and the regular works programme associated with the golf courses to continue within legal restrictions.

Melrose Golf Club has been awarded a grant of £10,000. (Pic: Melrose Golf Club)

This week, members of Scottish Borders Council’s William Hill Trust Sub-Committee granted a revised application for an amount of £9,998 towards the costs of the programme.

The club will also contribute £5,980 towards project costs.

That contribution comes from the selling of machinery, a Go Fund Me campaign, club fundraising events, and from a portion of an increase to club members subscription fees.

Club secretary Gavin Guill told the committee: “The equipment is to free up time for the small team of green-keeping staff to make them more efficient on the course and free them time to help with the management of the protected species.”

Melrose Golf Club is a community sports club run by volunteers which delivers golf for all people from the town and surrounding area.

It currently has 200 registered members, with a recent increase of ten.

As well as the golf course, the club also provides its clubhouse as a community space for which fundraisers, private functions, and community meetings can be held.

Community groups which use the clubhouse on a regular basis including the Dingleton Community Group and Melrose Football Club.