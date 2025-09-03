Plea not to use violence to evict illegal campers in Jedburgh

Self-proclaimed King Atehehe, Queen Nandi and handmaiden Asnat set up camp in Jedburgh. (Pic: SWNS)

The deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council has made a plea for residents not to use violence or to adopt a “mob mentality” to evict a group of illegal campers who have set up tents on private land in Jedburgh.

Councillor Scott Hamilton has spoken out after video footage was shared showing members of the public confronting a trio known as the Kingdom of Kubala – members of a ‘lost African tribe’ – who claim to have settled in the area with the intention of reclaiming land stolen from their ancestors.

Attempts to evict the group from an earlier encampment on council land was thwarted after their tents were set on fire, and they moved to another location nearby.

Now tension between residents in the town and the campers has escalated and Councillor Hamilton, who represents Jedburgh for the Conservatives, has spoken out to offer reassurances that the campers will leave the town by “lawful means”.

Via a video message on his Facebook page, he said: “This group first arrived in Jedburgh a number of months ago and they certainly raised some eyebrows with their eccentric dress sense, but there were genuine concerns regarding their behaviour and their previous behaviour and interactions with other local authorities in the United Kingdom.

“We now have contact with the land owner, and the council and police are ready to work with them in securing a better outcome for this group and for the community.

“In the interim period, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure your safety as residents, but also theirs as human beings.

“I must ask you not to take matters into your own hands. Footage was shared with me today which showed a wholly inappropriate situation, in which violence was threatened, accusations were made and tensions were on the rise. That will achieve nothing.

“This group will leave Jedburgh, they will do so either by their own steam or by lawful means; not with mob mentality or threats of violence.

“Yes, they may upset us with some of their ludicrous accusations of heritage and history.

“And, quite frankly, you don’t need even a primary school education to tell you that their accusations are false. However, we must rise above it.”