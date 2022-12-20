Not game, set and match yet for £400k indoor tennis centre

A four-court indoor tennis facility was planned to be part of the proposed new Galashiels Academy campus, but there is no funding in place for it as yet.

It’s not quite game, set and match for a long-heralded £400k indoor tennis centre in the Borders, councillors have been informed.

For many years Tennis Borders has championed a four-court indoor facility to help advance participation in the sport across the region.

Now it is hoped that a centre will be provided as part of the new Galashiels Academy state-of-the-art campus.

However, funding is not yet in place – although Sports Scotland is ‘extremely supportive’ of the plan.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council today, Thursday, December 15, council leader Councillor Euan Jardine said: “I think it is really vital that we get this right and council officers and colleagues at Live Borders have been working with Sports Scotland to progress a four court indoor tennis centre. This is currently planned to be delivered as part of the campus project. However, there is no specific funding for this and a funding bid is being prepared to be submitted to Sports Scotland in early 2023.

“Sports Scotland are extremely supportive of this proposal and council officers will continue to work with our partners to secure funding to deliver an indoor tennis centre. We expect clarification of this in the first half of 2023.”

Councillor David Parker, the council’s executive member for Heath and Well-bing, said: “It has long been the wish of Tennis Borders to have an indoor sports court for tennis, they have championed this for a number of years. My understanding is that the proposals in relation to funding could be short in terms of funding, so could the leader commit to the council considering putting in some additional money if the funding falls short?”