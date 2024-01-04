Nominations open for Jedburgh and District by-election.

Nominations for potential candidates in a Scottish Borders Council by-election have opened today, (4 January) following the resignation of Councillor Pam Brown.

The SNP Councillor resigned her seat on the Council stating ongoing health conditions as the reason.

She officially stood down from her role on 23 November, last year.

Ms Brown was elected in 2022 as the SNP candidate for Jedburgh and District, she was also the Chair for Cheviot Area Partnership.

Completed forms for new nominees must be lodged by 4pm on Monday 22 January 2024.

One candidate will be elected using the single transferable vote system, with the poll taking place on 22 February 2024 between 7am and 10pm.

All eligible electors aged 16 or over can vote in this by-election.

The Electoral Registration Officer will be issuing a communication to each household setting out the names of those eligible electors currently shown on the register of electors.

If you’re not on the register of electors you can’t vote - make sure you are registered by midnight on Tuesday 6 February. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register online.

To vote by post you need to apply by 5pm on Wednesday 7 February.