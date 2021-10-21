Nominations invited for election to Ednam, Stichill and Berrymoss community council

Nominations are invited for Ednam, Stichill and Berrymoss Community Council.

They have from Monday, October 25 to Monday, November 15 at 4pm to put their name forward to become a community councillor. There are nine vacancies. In the event of there being more nominations than places, a ballot will be held.

Anyone interested in working with their community is encouraged to put their name forward.

Nomination forms can be obtained from Stichill and Ednam village halls; the vestries of Ednam and Stichill parish churches; and Scottish Borders Council’s website: www.scotborders.gov.uk/ccelections.