No longer child’s play as vets gets the go-ahead in Hawick

Roadhouse Vets will be based in Burnfoot Community Hub.

It will no longer be child’s play at a Borders community centre after plans to replace pupils with pooches received the green light.

Roadhouse Vets is to take over the vacant children’s nursery and childcare facility within Burnfoot Community Hub.

The vision of this new vet-owned limited company is to create a quality affordable brand of veterinary care for pets in Hawick, offering the owners of the town a new local option for veterinary services.

In his report approving the application, Scottish Borders Council planning officer Stuart Small, stated: “Overall, I am satisfied that on balance, the principle of a veterinary surgery in this location would not be harmful to the vitality and viability of Hawick Town Centre or to existing public infrastructure and the existing local service provision within the community of Burnfoot.”

A report with an application submitted to SBC, stated: “Roadhouse Veterinary Practice aims to meet the needs of customers from a wide range of backgrounds, and will have the autonomy to achieve positive outcomes based on an individual’s resources.

“Our focus will be on customer service and value for money along with excellent care of their pets.”

The report adds: “The town of Hawick has one existing veterinary practice which services all species, and that practice has been owned by a corporate business owner Linnaeus (UK subsidiary of US multinational Mars Petcare) since 2018.

“Many other neighbouring towns, such as Selkirk, Galashiels, St Boswells and Kelso, also now have corporate-owned veterinary provision – at present Cheviot Vets in Kelso are the only independent practice in this area of the Scottish Borders.

“By offering an alternative veterinary service in Hawick, Roadhouse Vets plans to offer reasonably priced pet care in the town, and widen access to animal care. This will provide another option for veterinary care in Hawick, and ensure that more pets and their owners receive the care they need locally.”

Roadhouse Vets Ltd is jointly owned by directors and vets Catharine Gale and Rosie Webster.