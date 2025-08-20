New restaurant and shop given the go-ahead in Innerleithen

The revitalisation of an area of Innerleithen is to continue after approval was granted for a new restaurant and retail outlet.

Planning permission has been approved by Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of buildings and land to create new food and drink and retail facilities at a site formerly known as Andrew Currie Slaters in Traquair Road.

The new outlets – adjacent to the Durty Brewing Taproom and The Traquair Arms – are to add to the vitality of that area of the town.

The existing yard and buildings were formerly used as a stables and cart storage for the Co-op dairy.

Andrew Currie Slaters took over the site in the 1950’s, utilising the buildings for an office, workshop and storage for the business, with the remainder of the site used for the storage of materials and equipment.

The business closed in 2022 and has since lain empty and unused.

Consent has now been rubber-stamped for the redevelopment of this former roofing contractor’s premises for retail and restaurant uses.

A former stable building to the northerly side will be converted to a retail unit; and a storage building to the south side is to be converted to a restaurant.

The yard would be redeveloped as an outdoor seating area, along with retaining an existing cobbled courtyard and erecting fencing.

A report in support of the application, submitted by Innerleithen-based David Jane Architects, states: “The premises are currently out of use, derelict and dilapidated; our proposal will see the premises refurbished and returned to productive use.

“New businesses will create jobs in the town. The premises will compliment the adjacent Durty Brewing Taproom and The Traquair Arms facilities adding character and vitality to this area of the town and provide additional options for locals and visitors to eat, drink and shop in a centrally located green landscaped environment.

“Select community engagement has received positive support for the new facilities.”

Innerleithen and District Community Council supported the application but expressed concerns around parking as it is a congested part of the town.

In his report approving the application, Carlos Clarke, SBC’s lead planning officer, stated: “The site is not within the town centre, and both uses would be most appropriately sited within it.

“However, they are relatively small scale; will result in a fairly minor (and possibly complementary) diversion of activity from the town centre; are within walking distance of the town centre; and, would replace an existing commercial business.”