New Peebles skate park is on track

The proposed skate park at Peebles.

There was lift-off this week over long-standing plans for a new floodlit skatepark in Peebles.

The construction of the concrete skatepark is earmarked for Victoria Park in Springwell Road.

The Scottish Borders Council-backed scheme will now be considered by the local authority’s planning department after the submission of a formal planning application.

A skatepark would further enhance the multitude of new facilities in Victoria Park, where a playpark designed and constructed by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd opened in May of last year.

The centrepiece of the playpark is a multi-play Galleon ship and it also incorporates a small BMX track.

The aim is for the proposed skatepark to add to the park’s recent rejuvenation.

A planning bid has also been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a coffee van, trading as Braw Brew, to park up and trade in a space at the Kingmeadows car park.

In a submission with her application the applicant, Melanie-Jo Dunbar, says: “I propose to trade with my coffee van in the space allocated to me in the Kingsmeadows car park.