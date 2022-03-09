New Peebles skate park is on track
There was lift-off this week over long-standing plans for a new floodlit skatepark in Peebles.
The construction of the concrete skatepark is earmarked for Victoria Park in Springwell Road.
The Scottish Borders Council-backed scheme will now be considered by the local authority’s planning department after the submission of a formal planning application.
A skatepark would further enhance the multitude of new facilities in Victoria Park, where a playpark designed and constructed by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd opened in May of last year.
The centrepiece of the playpark is a multi-play Galleon ship and it also incorporates a small BMX track.
The aim is for the proposed skatepark to add to the park’s recent rejuvenation.
A planning bid has also been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a coffee van, trading as Braw Brew, to park up and trade in a space at the Kingmeadows car park.
In a submission with her application the applicant, Melanie-Jo Dunbar, says: “I propose to trade with my coffee van in the space allocated to me in the Kingsmeadows car park.
“I have been granted permission to use the space by the Common Goods committee, and also have my permissions from the licensing department at Scottish Borders Council.”