New directors take on roles in council

Scottish Borders Council.

Two long-serving women employees at Scottish Borders Council have been appointed to senior roles within the authority.

Suzy Douglas is SBC’s new director of Finance and Procurement and Nuala McKinlay has taken over as director of Corporate Governance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Mrs Douglas and Mrs McKinlay have been in their roles on an interim basis over the last few months.

Council leader councillor Euan Jardine, said: “I am delighted to announce the two appointments within Scottish Borders Council.

“On behalf of the elected members I would like to congratulate them on their appointments and thank them for the support they have previously given, in particular, over the last 10 months having both undertaking the roles and extra responsibilities on an interim basis. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them and the Corporate Management Team as we move forward”.

Mrs Douglas joined the Scottish Borders Council in 1999, starting her career in finance as a graduate trainee accountant and qualified as an accountant in 2002. More recently she was acting chief financial officer when the previous director, David Robertson, was appointed chief executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have been with the council for many years, and have been very fortunate that I’ve been able to develop and progress my career to a senior position within the Scottish Borders. I’m very happy to be confirmed in post, and look forward to continuing working with the CE David Robertson and elected members.”

Mrs McKinlay is a qualified solicitor and has been with the council for 17 years, joining as a solicitor and progressing to chief legal officer. A graduate of Strathclyde University she trained with an Edinburgh law firm Gilfedder and McInnes. Prior to joining SBC, she spent eight years in New Zealand working for a variety of bodies including the New Zealand Defence Force and Brookers, a legal publishing company.