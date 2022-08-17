New Co-op store for Selkirk is back on the agenda

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sainsbury's store in Selkirk.

A plan for a new Co-op supermarket in Selkirk is back on the agenda.

In February this year, Scottish Borders Council received a planning application from Manchester-based DTM Investments Ltd to demolish the former Sainsbury’s store at 115-117 High Street and build a new Co-op in its place.

But a month later the bid was withdrawn.

Now a new application has been submitted to flatten the former Sainsbury’s building, which covers two floors.

If the bid is agreed the new Co-op would replace the company’s current retail outlet at the town’s 70 High Street.

A report submitted with the application on behalf of the Co-op Food Group, says the company’s existing town store was “not fit for purpose”.

It adds: “The existing Sainsbury’s site comprises an early 1970’s example of retail architecture which is rather brutalist in appearance, being a two storey frame and masonry construction with masonry rendered walls, flat roofs and projecting canopy over the frontage.

“Given that there are limited locations for a typical offering for convenience retail of around 4-5,000 square feet in size, the site is well positioned to provide a suitable location.

“The proposal will benefit the town by redeveloping what is essentially a negatively viewed site within the local area.

“The proposed retail unit will be a bespoke build for a new Co-op foodstore, a modern ethical retailer, providing significantly improved retail offering for the town and centre in a new, environmentally efficient building.

“The existing Co-op foodstore in the town is not fit for purpose, does not allow Co-op Food to offer a full range of products, and given its location, is difficult to service.

“By relocating, the existing unit can be occupied by a retailer, or sub-divided for retailers of a more suitable scale, significantly reducing traffic and deliveries in the current centre location.”