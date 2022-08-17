New Co-op store for Selkirk is back on the agenda
A plan for a new Co-op supermarket in Selkirk is back on the agenda.
In February this year, Scottish Borders Council received a planning application from Manchester-based DTM Investments Ltd to demolish the former Sainsbury’s store at 115-117 High Street and build a new Co-op in its place.
But a month later the bid was withdrawn.
Now a new application has been submitted to flatten the former Sainsbury’s building, which covers two floors.
If the bid is agreed the new Co-op would replace the company’s current retail outlet at the town’s 70 High Street.
A report submitted with the application on behalf of the Co-op Food Group, says the company’s existing town store was “not fit for purpose”.
It adds: “The existing Sainsbury’s site comprises an early 1970’s example of retail architecture which is rather brutalist in appearance, being a two storey frame and masonry construction with masonry rendered walls, flat roofs and projecting canopy over the frontage.
“Given that there are limited locations for a typical offering for convenience retail of around 4-5,000 square feet in size, the site is well positioned to provide a suitable location.
“The proposal will benefit the town by redeveloping what is essentially a negatively viewed site within the local area.
“The proposed retail unit will be a bespoke build for a new Co-op foodstore, a modern ethical retailer, providing significantly improved retail offering for the town and centre in a new, environmentally efficient building.
“The existing Co-op foodstore in the town is not fit for purpose, does not allow Co-op Food to offer a full range of products, and given its location, is difficult to service.
“By relocating, the existing unit can be occupied by a retailer, or sub-divided for retailers of a more suitable scale, significantly reducing traffic and deliveries in the current centre location.”
Sainsbury’s Selkirk store closed in 2019 after a decade of trading in the town.