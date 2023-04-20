Mountain Bike Innovation Centre gets green light

An artist's impression of the proposed Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in Innerleithen.

Together with the proposed Tweed Valley Bike Park and Trail Lab near Innerleithen, the Mountain Bike Innovation Centre is a key development for the region and will be funded as part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

The UK Government is investing £19m into the project as part of its £265m investment in the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, along with the Scottish Government investment of £85m. The Innovation Centre is predicted to contribute £141m in Gross Value Added (GVA) and create more than 400 jobs over 10 years.

The overall project is being delivered by SOSE, alongside partners Edinburgh Napier University and Scottish Borders Council.

SOSE completed the purchase of The Caerlee Mill site last year and has been working hard with partners to secure planning permission for the change of use and building renovation.

Hub South East Scotland have been appointed as delivery partner and Morrison Construction will undertake all building works. Preparation works to ensure the site is safe and secure will take place in the coming weeks, ahead of full works beginning this summer.

SOSE chair, Professor Russel Griggs, said: “This represents an important milestone and we can now start on-site construction works to deliver a world class innovation centre, bringing jobs, opportunity and growth to Innerleithen and the surrounding area.”

Councillor Scott Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for community and business development, added: “The development of this world-leading facility in the South of Scotland, the home of the bike, is absolutely fantastic for the area and our economy.

“This builds on this area’s strengths and our existing reputation as a leading cycling destination, with some of the best mountain bike trails in the world, and will create a significant number of jobs and long-term investment.”

The Innovation Centre will allow Scottish, UK and international companies to develop innovative products and services, or even train and test athletes within the mountain biking and cycling sector.

It will also offer a place for businesses to showcase their products in the heart of the UK’s leading mountain bike destination.

In addition, the renovation of the listed Caerlee Mill for commercial use will help preserve an important building for the local community and for Scotland’s industrial heritage.

A target for the South of Scotland is to become mountain biking’s European capital, with Glentress Forest being one of the hosts for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships this summer.

Borders MP and parliamentary under-secretary at the Scotland Office, John Lamont, said: "It is fantastic that the Mountain Bike Innovation Centre has received planning permission.