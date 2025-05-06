“Meaningful consultation” pledge over Live Borders future

Council leader Euan Jardine.

The leader of Scottish Borders Council has pledged “meaningful consultation” over the future of the charitable trust that oversees sport, leisure and cultural services.

Councillors have agreed to progress robust, transparent engagement with communities and other stakeholders on the path forward for Live Borders.

Live Borders will develop a programme of changes which will help to significantly address ongoing financial challenges, including staffing and staff structure changes and consideration of membership and pricing models.

The council and Live Borders will also progress work around the sharing of back office functions to drive further efficiencies.

This follows a review by independent consultants Integratis, who have extensive experience working with local authorities and sport and culture trusts.

They were tasked by Live Borders and the council with taking an objective approach to identifying options which will help the charitable trust “deliver accessible, relevant and cost-effective services from a sustainable property estate”.

Among the proposals recommended by Integratis are closure of Selkirk Swimming Pool and the Queen’s Leisure Centre and Tri Fitness gym in Galashiels.

The report also advises that Jedburgh’s Laidlaw Pool should remain closed.

Libraries in Earlston, Eyemouth, Coldstream and Hawick are also recommended to be shut or consolidated with other services.

Old Gala House, Abbey Row Centre in Kelso and Sir Walter Scott’s Courtroom in Selkirk are also on the closure list while the bowling hall at Tweedbank and sports hall at the Gytes in Peebles are proposed to be turned into fitness gyms.

The council has had to provide unsustainable levels of additional funding to support Live Borders over recent years, over and above the £4.8million annual management fee. Achieving savings, and growing income, will enable Live Borders to operate within its annual budget.

The consultants have identified that over multiple years Live Borders could generate additional income or make savings which have a combined impact of almost £2.7million.

The property options the consultants have highlighted, and which engagement will start on from next month, would deliver savings to Live Borders of just over £1.1m.

Council leader, Councillor Euan Jardine, said: “Property changes are just one, but critical, piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is achieving financial sustainability for Live Borders.

“Each element needs considered carefully and in different ways, but in terms of service and property changes, nobody knows communities better than those living in the community. That’s why meaningful consultation is so important before we take any decisions about what we know are valued services and facilities.

“We need to get a full understanding of how these facilities are used; how they could be used more; what alternative options there may be; and capture other ideas people may have.

“This is not about services closing. It is about how and where they are delivered, and by whom. Direct engagement and consultation with our communities and stakeholders is on the horizon, and I’d urge communities to start to consider their thoughts and ideas so that we can work together to shape the future of services and facilities.”

Bill Douglas, Chair of Live Borders’ Board of Trustees, added: “The publication of the independent consultants’ report has been difficult reading for our staff and communities, but I would emphasise that it is simply a range of proposals for us to look at and progress as appropriate, including in full consultation with our staff and communities.

“The decisions at council last week mark the start of the next stage in the process, which will include Live Borders looking at operational changes that can be made that will help us save money and increase income.

“Through the joint engagement with communities Live Borders will be looking to gather as much information as possible which will help us to reshape and improve our services and operations. This will help us to ensure we are supporting communities as best we can, meeting the needs of our communities and maximising the use of services and facilities.”

In addition to the consultation feedback to be gathered over the coming months, insights from over 6,500 local residents captured during the joint review of sport, leisure and cultural services and facilities in 2023, usage data, cost analysis and property condition will all be taken into consideration ahead of specific proposals being brought back to Council in due course.

As with other such trusts across the country, Live Borders has experienced unprecedented challenges over the past five years, including the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent slow recovery, vastly increased utility costs and changes in customer usage trends.