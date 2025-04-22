Live Border proposals will 'rip the heart' out of communities

Council leader Euan Jardine says no decisions on services or facilities are being taken at this stage.

​Proposals threatening the closure of libraries, community centres, museums, town halls, and leisure facilities in the Borders have sparked public fury across the region.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drastic shake-up of cultural, sport and leisure services could sound the death knell for communities and groups in the Borders – and if agreed, it could see more than 50 jobs being axed.

An independent report on Live Borders’ services and associated Council-owned properties has been published ahead of a discussion at full council on Thursday (April 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ongoing financial pressures at Live Borders have required the Council to provide millions of pounds of additional funding over recent years, including an extra £1.8million in 2025/26. This is on top of a £4.8m annual management fee.

Many local councillors are expected to oppose the recommended closures and cuts.

There has been widespread criticism from community leaders and residents on social media platforms – with SBC facing backlash for “selling the family silver” to help plug the financial blackhole.

A community councillor in Selkirk said: “I am absolutely shocked and angered at what the consultants have proposed. In my opinion, it will rip the heart out of the town as well as many others in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, SBC leader, Councillor Euan Jardine assured “no decisions on services or facilities are being taken at this stage”.

He added: “A robust and transparent engagement will happen before councillors consider any specific recommendations.”

​Galashiels councillor Fay Sinclair, who is opposing the closures, said: “It was always likely that this report would make uncomfortable reading, but the scale of proposed closures is a real shock.

“Among the buildings proposed to be closed are the Focus Centre and Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels which are both really well used so if these plans are progressed it will impact on thousands of people.

“I will oppose these closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Focus Centre is also the home of Borders Additional Needs Group which supports 100 neurodivergent young people as well as Borders In Recovery providing lifeline support to people recovering from addiction so any disruption to their services would harm some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“It is appalling that things have been allowed to get this bad. Communities deserve better.”

Selkirk councillor Leagh Douglas, added: “I recognise the concern caused by the significant changes proposed by Integratis, particularly proposals affecting key local venues in Selkirk and Newtown St Boswells. Efficiency savings across the Live Borders estate are necessary due to ongoing financial pressures, but I am concerned about the scale of proposals in Selkirkshire.

“This review gives us data, not direction. Local people must lead in shaping the future of sports and cultural services. Working together, I am confident that communities, councillors, and stakeholders can find creative solutions to protect community assets. The best answers won’t come from behind a desk – they will come from the people living and working in our communities.

“I urge locals to speak up and get involved.”