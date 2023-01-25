Levelling up snub anger

Galashiels councillor Fay Sinclair.

Scottish Borders Council developed three bids to round two of the UK Government’s £4.8b “Levelling Up” fund, totalling £43.3m, but heard last week it won’t receive a penny.

The blow comes despite region being considered a “Priority Group 1”, meaning that it has been identified as an area with the highest levels of need.

Ms Sinclair said: “I am deeply disappointed that the UK Government chose not to invest in the Scottish Borders through its levelling-up fund, which is supposed to help create opportunities in areas of the UK that have been disadvantaged, including the Borders.

“I know how much work went into the application, not just by SBC staff but by our partners, and it would have brought much-needed improvements to local transport infrastructure, heritage and tourism.

“This is not a transparent or efficient way to distribute funds to local authorities. It is open to bias, forces competition and it leaves councils like SBC wasting precious resources on failed bids.

“Funding for local authority projects in Scotland is far better distributed via the Scottish Government, assessing need and following due process, instead of this flawed and politicised process which seems more about grabbing power than actually delivering for local people.”

The bids, for capital funding, were developed in collaboration with a range of partners and stakeholders, including South of Scotland Enterprise, Live Borders, local registered social landlords, Borders College and some voluntary bodies.

The bid relating to John Lamont’s Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency totalled £19.8m, across three themes – heritage; place; and tourism – and includes a total of 14 project elements. The transport bid covered 14 project elements and sought over £19.5m.

