Jedburgh’s first SNP councillor calls time on his political career

Councillor Jim Brown at the newly refurbished fountain in Jedburgh Square. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Trailblazing Jim Brown has decided not to fight his seat at May’s Local Elections.

He was first elected in the ward back in 2007 and re-elected in both 2012 and 2017.

During his 15-year council career he has been instrumental in a number of significant improvements in the town,.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s particularly proud of his role in the amalgamation of all three town schools and the creation of the Jedburgh Grammar Campus.

Mr Brown, who had a light engineering shop in the centre of Jedburgh for many years, became active in politics after retiring before he was 60.

He said: “I would hear the complaints from locals and so on and I thought I’d stand for election and see if I could make any changes in the town and hopefully I have.

“Initially I was behind the town centre regeneration which took place in 2008 when the jubilee fountain was refurbished and there was a derelict building at the centre of the town which was a real problem, at 31 High Street, and we had that demolished.

“The Port House has had a full refurbishment which is a real asset to the town now. We got a new playpark built and an extension to the car park, a new health centre and many hundreds of thousands of pounds spent on the Ramparts area of Jedburgh.

“I’m 72 years old now and I feel that I’ve done my bit. ”

Mr Brown, originally from Hawick, and his wife Jennifer have two children, Kevin, who runs a granite worktop factory in Jedburgh and daughter Kimberley, a well-known singer in the Borders, and two grandsons, Daniel and Louis.

As for the future, Mr Brown and his wife of 48 years, recently sold their home and are not sure whether they will be remaining in Jedburgh or moving to Hawick or Kelso.