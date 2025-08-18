Immediate works to tackle crumbling concrete at Kelso hospital

Remedial works are being carried out at Kelso Community Hospital.

Immediate works are to be carried out to tackle crumbling concrete at Kelso Community Hospital, it has been announced.

Last week, a second phase survey was carried out at the Inch Road health facility, where RAAC had previously been identified.

RAAC stands for Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete and is a lightweight form of concrete used primarily in roof construction in the UK from the mid-1950s to the mid-1980s.

Following the survey five areas in Kelso Community Hospital have been identified as requiring ‘immediate works’ – specifically three corridor areas and two four-bedded bay rooms.

The national programme dictates that ‘immediate works’ are attended to within a two-week period so NHS Borders is progressing at pace to plan and deliver the remedial works required.

A NHS Borders spokesperson said: “Although disruption for staff and patients will be kept to a minimum, we will need to temporarily vacate four beds in order for the work in the patient bays to be carried out.

“Staff and partners are currently working together to make the relevant arrangement.

“There is no requirement for an evacuation of the premises and we anticipate the works can be managed with limited disruption to services.”

NHS Borders aimed to start remedial works in one of the affected corridor areas this week and hopes to have completed all necessary works by September 5.

All patients were transferred out of the 23-bed Knoll Community Hospital and health centre in Duns earlier this year as RAAC remedial work was undertaken.

The NHS Borders spokesperson added: “Due to the nature of RAAC, and as we have experienced in the Knoll, we may run into unexpected issues as we carry out the works, so the timeline cannot be guaranteed.

“We will work with affected patients and their families to ensure that the impact of the disruption is minimised as far as possible and will issue relevant updates to staff and impacted stakeholders.

“We want to stress that this is a completely different scenario to the major remedial works currently underway in the Knoll Hospital.

“We knew that RAAC was present in Kelso and would require remedial action.

“NHS Borders is well ahead of the national RAAC programme and we are pleased that we are in a position to have completed the survey, identify the nature of the works required and have a plan to complete works within a very short time-frame.

“The work will be carried out by a different contractor to the Knoll so will not affect the timescales of that work.

“As previously communicated the first phase of works at the Knoll is due to be achieved by end of this year, with full reopening of the hospital, including inpatient areas, likely to be completed in Spring 2026.

“The second phase survey was also conducted at Jedburgh Health Centre last week.

“This highlighted one area of ‘immediate works’ required which has been completed.”