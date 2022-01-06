How to apply for jubilee fund

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year.

In 2022, the Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, following 70 years on the throne.

An extended bank holiday from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 will give communities the opportunity to commemorate the event.

The fund will allow groups, along with schools and churches within the Borders whose project or activity is for the benefit of the wider community, to apply for grant funding.

Grants are expected to be within the region of £1,000, however there is a possibility grants up to a maximum of £2,500 will be awarded for larger projects.

Councillor Robin Tatler, executive member for community development and localities, said: “This is a great opportunity to harness the community spirit our towns and villages in the Borders are renowned for, following a difficult couple of years dealing with the impact of Coronavirus.

“I urge as many communities and organisations as possible to participate in creating a lasting legacy of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and fill out an application form.”