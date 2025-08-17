Have a say on leisure, sport and culture in Scottish Borders

More than 1,400 people have completed an online survey over plans for a radical shake-up of sports, leisure and cultural services across the Scottish Borders.​

​The public engagement process will continue until the end of August, with a small number of drop-in consultation events still to take place this month.

A series of invite-only focus groups events with key community stakeholders, such as community councils, town teams and community centre management committees, are also scheduled to take place.

Consultants Integratis were tasked to review the operation of the charitable trust Live Borders, and put forward a series of proposals.

Eyemouth Community Centre is one of the venues proposed for closure.

Among the recommendations are closure of Selkirk Swimming Pool and the Queen’s Leisure Centre and Tri Fitness gym in Galashiels.

The report also advises that Jedburgh’s Laidlaw Pool should remain closed.

Libraries in Earlston, Eyemouth, Coldstream and Hawick are also recommended to be shut or consolidated with other services.

Old Gala House, Abbey Row Centre in Kelso and Sir Walter Scott’s Courtroom in Selkirk are also on the closure list, while the bowling hall at Tweedbank and sports hall at the Gytes in Peebles are proposed to be turned into fitness gyms.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Deputy Leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “With the focus group meetings starting and our final drop-in events just a couple of weeks away, we are moving into the latter stages of the current engagement process.

“Every comment and idea is being captured and will be considered when we begin the process of identifying all possible options for the future of local sport, leisure and cultural services and facilities.

“I’m sure that those attending the events to date have realised that we are genuinely listening and it really is essential that if you want your voice heard you complete the survey or attend one of the remaining events.

“No decisions have been taken, but all councillors will have some very difficult choices to make in October as change is essential to achieving financial sustainability.

“It is very likely that more conversations will be needed with communities and community groups, especially where a Common Good property is involved or where there is interest in a community asset transfer, so although the Council meeting in October may mark the end of the current process, it will be the start of a new journey.”

Bill Douglas, Chair of Live Borders’ Board of Trustees, added: “The number of people we’ve heard from so far has been good and builds upon the feedback received from 6,500 people in 2023.

“Every voice and every suggestion counts, so I’d encourage anyone interested to make their views known through the ongoing process.

“Live Borders needs to adapt its services to changing community needs and demands, as well as manage the very significant financial pressures we face, particularly in relation to the large number of properties we operate from.

“This process, and the information being gathered, will support that.”

The drive for operational and service delivery changes is compelled by demographic changes and shifts in community needs, which have resulted in declining user numbers at some facilities.

In addition, aging, energy-inefficient facilities and increasing costs require the properties services operate from to be considered too.

The council has had to provide unsustainable levels of additional funding to support Live Borders over recent years, over and above the £4.8m annual management fee.

Achieving savings, and growing income, will enable Live Borders to operate within its annual budget.

The consultants have identified that over multiple years Live Borders could generate additional income or make savings which have a combined impact of almost £2.7million.

The remaining drop-in consultation events are as follows:

• Monday, August 18, Innerleithen Memorial Hall, 3pm-8pm;

• Wednesday, August 20, Graham Institute, West Linton, 4pm-7pm.

Further details can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/jointreview where there is also a link to the online survey, which closes on August 31.