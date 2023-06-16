Garages-to-homes bid is endorsed – while another is put on hold

How the bungalows will look.

Across the region housing for older people is a challenge with 24 per cent of the population being over 65.

Now members of SBC’s Planning and Building Standards Committee have approved a planning application from Selkirk-based Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) for the conversion of two blocks of 14 garages into six bungalows east of Ramsay Road in Hawick.

However, a separate application to convert two blocks of ten garages into three bungalows in Bothwell Court in Hawick was adjourned for a site visit, amid concerns that the proposed location was too close to neighbouring homes.

SBHA see the garages-to-homes proposals as an opportunity for older people living in large homes to ‘downsize’ – freeing up properties for families.

But the proposals have been controversial with some residents opposing them.

A consultation over the plans was staged in Hawick in November last year, which was attended by over 80 residents.

Concerns were raised that there were more appropriate locations for the bungalows and others stated there were already empty homes in Hawick.

A petition opposing the plan was signed by more than one thousand residents, with opponents saying the garages were well-used and concerns raised over privacy and other matters.

But committee members praised the “innovative” approach of the Ramsay Road development and agreed the conversion with a series of conditions, including that no development should commence until schemes to identify and assess potential contamination on the site had been carried out.

Council Neil Richards, who represents Hawick and Denholm, speaking on the Ramsay Road application, described it as a “very clever use of land”.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Jane Cox said: “I’ve been to see the site. I went with the provost from Hawick and we had a good walk round and it seems an ideal site to convert garages and they’re not overlooking anyone in particular, so I do support this.”

Councillor Marshall Douglas, for Tweeddale East, added: “I support the application. I think it is a very innovative use of existing property, it’s a very good use of a brownfield site which has fallen into disuse. A lot of these garages are too small for modern use and are now used as just storage and I think this is an excellent use of the buildings, providing an essential use for residents who need homes.”

Further garages-to-homes applications are in the pipeline, including conversion of a garage block south of Paws and Claws pet shop in Lothian Road, Jedburgh, into four bungalows.