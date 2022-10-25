Galashiels woodland bid is withdrawn after locals object

The hut renovation was part of a 10-year woodland project.

A pioneering Borders retailer’s bid to convert a former kennel into a recreational hut as part of an ambitious ten-year woodland plan in Galashiels has been withdrawn after it raised the hackles of locals.

Adam Elder is one of the founders of Why Not?, an outlet which brings locally made or sourced products for sale under one roof.

Mr Elder submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council to extend a dilapidated former estate building east of Craigmyle Park at Peel Wood near Clovenfords into a recreational timber hut.

The latest application is part of a decade-long woodland management plan for the land in consultation with the council and NatureScot.

In his submission, Mr Elder said the hut would make it possible to be on site in all weather conditions and to stay overnight.

The plan was to renovate and construct the building from fallen timber at Peel Wood cut and processed at Borders sawmills.

But the application generated more than a dozen objection comments and just one response in favour and the bid has now been withdrawn.

Opponents labelled the bid a ‘Trojan Horse’ application which would lead to further expansion of the site in time.

One objector from Clovenfords said: “As residents at Craigmyle we have already had to put up with people coming from all over to Glenkinnon, just over the stream from this area, where there was a camping area and fire pit.

“We had to put up with the noise, fires and BBQs, broken glass in the river, rubbish all over the place – and worst of all people using the area as a toilet but not digging a hole to bury their deposits. We do not want to attract such people into the area we live in.”

Another opponent claimed the proposed hut would be a detriment to the environment, saying: “It will open the door to damage to the woodland environment and pollution of the surrounding grounds and the Glenkinnon Burn.”