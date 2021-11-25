Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine wins national award

LGIU Scotland chief executive,Jonathan Carr-West presents Euan Jardine with his award. Photo: Guy Hinks.

Conservative councillor Euan Jardine won the Resilience and Recovery Award at the LGIU Scotland and CCLA Councillor Awards, held in Glasgow City Chambers.

He was also praised for his “stellar work” on the promotion of the build back better scheme throughout the Galashiels area.

He told the Southern: “When I started the resilience team it wasn’t for reward, it was to help people, and we continue to do so thanks to the good work from Tracey Alder who has integrated it under the community council umbrella. We are also establishing a winter group and are currently looking for volunteers to join.

"In terms of the award, I was humbled to be nominated in the first place, so to win was a surprise with outstanding candidates on the shortlist.

"It is recognition not only for my work, but most importantly the volunteers that gave up their time and energy to help with the resilience team during the pandemic and continue to do so.

"Without volunteers we would never have been able to establish a resilience group, so thank you to everyone that has supported the group over the last few years.”

Also applauded on the night was Tweeddale West councillor Kris Chapman. The lib dem representative was highly commended in the New Councillor of the Year category.

Other winners of the night included councillor Susan Aitken of Glasgow City Council who was awarded the Leader of the Year prize and councillor Jackie McCamon of Dumfries and Galloway Council, who walked away as the New Councillor of the Year.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “During a time when our communities have experienced unprecedented challenges and pressures, these councillors are paving the way towards recovery.