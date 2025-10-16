Funding for seven coastal projects in Berwickshire communities

The Coastal Communities Fund grants will benefit projects along the Berwickshire coast. (Pic: google Maps)

​Following a call for projects issued by Scottish Borders Council in July, seven projects across Berwickshire have been awarded funding through the Coastal Communities Fund for 2025–26.

The fund, distributed from Crown Estate revenues to coastal local authorities, aims to ensure that communities along the region’s coast benefit directly from the income generated by Scottish Crown Estate marine asset.

Details of projects and funding received are:

• The Upgrade of Sandy Playpark (Bantry) and wider area, led by Eyemouth Development Trust, has been awarded £15,000.

• The Marine Skills Training Centre Feasibility Study, delivered by Eyemouth Marine Ltd, has secured £5,000 from the Fund, with an additional £1,500 in match funding, bringing the total project cost to £6,500.

• The Coldingham Playpark Redevelopment Project, led by Coldingham Community Council, has been provided £25,000 towards equipment and installation costs based on an approved contractor quote.

• The Sea Our Underwater World: Public Aquarium project, managed by St Abbs Marine Station, has been awarded £35,225 from the Fund, alongside £51,400 in match funding, for a total project cost of £86,625.

• Coastal Access and Sustainable Active Travel project, led by Sea the Change, has been allocated £27,000 from the Fund, with £16,000 in match funding, bringing the total cost to £43,000.

• The Fruitful Futures project, delivered by Abundant Borders, has received £8,070, fully funded by the Coastal Communities Fund.

• Marine Education Centre, managed by Berwickshire Marine Reserve, has been awarded £17,500 from the Fund, with £3,800 in match funding, giving a total cost of £21,300.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Executive Member for Economic Growth and Developing the Borders, said: “It is fantastic that this funding allows us to support such a diverse range of projects.

“These initiatives will help coastal communities to grow and thrive, from improving playparks that provide welcoming spaces for children and families, to enhancing access and travel so that everyone can enjoy the coastline safely and sustainably.”

