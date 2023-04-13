Former church’s tattoo studio bid

St Aidan's Church in Morebattle.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for restoration and conversion of St Aidan’s Church at Main Street in Morebattle for use as part-residential and part-commercial artist studio and gallery.

The church was built in 1865-66 by the architect Thomas Pilkington and was originally a place of worship for the United Free Church of Scotland.

Since its last service in 1962 the church was de-consecrated and has been substantially altered, operating as a bus garage and latterly as St Cuthbert’s Coffee Shop.

A statement in support of the bid on behalf of the applicant, tattoo artist Rachael Roberts, from Hawick, says the conversion would provide a “catalyst for creative culture”.

It adds: “Churches can often be difficult buildings to reinvent, but with the proposed re-use St Aidan’s can continue to serve the community and be a catalyst for creative culture.

“The proposal intends to give respect to the building’s origins by continuing, in a new way, its legacy as a place for celebration, learning and inspiration.

“It will provide a new home within the village, without infringing on the open countryside in the conservation area, and give a significant and characterful building back to the village.

“It will bring new visitors to the village, helping other local businesses such as the community shop, the adjacent hotel, pub, restaurant and holiday cottages.

“The proposal has been developed in consultation with technical experts in building and historical architecture.

“Investigations have been made into the church’s history with research collected from an array of sources, including Scottish Borders Heritage Hub.

