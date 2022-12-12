Football club kicks off £300k redevelopment plan

The former fire station serves as the club's headquarters.

Project Power is to create new modern changing room facilities and clubhouse at Melrose FC.

This is to be achieved by extending and remodelling the historic Engine Room – formerly a fire station – at Gibson Park, which currently serves as the club’s headquarters.

The plan is to build twin changing rooms with the building restored and opened to the community as a multi-purpose activity space managed by the club.

The facility would be the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the Melrose sporting community, creating a sporting centre of excellence around Gibson Park, alongside its neighbours Melrose Rugby Club, Melrose Waverley Tennis Club and Melrose Bowling Club.

The project is launched with the junior and youth playing membership at the club booming, having increased by 27 per cent since 2019. There are now more than 300 registered players between the ages of five and 15 – a third of whom are girls.

In addition the club provides recreational football for men and women.

Greg Simpson, Melrose FC chair, said: “In the past, the Engine Room at Gibson Park was used to put out fires in our community. Now it is used to ignite the flame of sporting ambition in our young people as Melrose Football Club’s headquarters.

“Project Power Up will inject new energy into the Engine Room and spark a renaissance at Gibson Park, with a modern, safe and secure sports changing facility and a new activity space in the historic building for use by the club and the wider community.”

On Tuesday, December 13, members of Scottish Borders Council’s William Hill Trust Sub-Committee will consider an application for a contribution of £35,000 towards funding the planning to build stage of the development.

The club already has a £5,000 grant from the National Lottery to support the capital build, as well as a reserve of £10,000 from club funds, with between £220,000 to £250,000 to complete the build expected from sources such as the Place Based Investment Fund, the Eildon Neighbourhood Support Fund and the Landfill Tax Credit Fund.

