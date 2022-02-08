Fabric of Selkirk town centre could change with draper shop conversion bid

The fabric of Selkirk’s historic Market Place could be about to change after plans for the conversion of a former draper’s shop were revealed.

An application from Justin Lanyon-Oliver has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the ex-Edward Roberts drapers premises at 2 Market Place for its incorporation into an existing townhouse.

A supporting statement submitted with the application says: “The proposals are for a change of use to incorporate the small former draper’s shop unit into the main dwelling house of which it is a part, creating a study on the ground floor with adjacent toilet.

“The rear storeroom (a later addition to the building) and scullery – which previously housed the owner’s freezer and was a general storage area – is proposed to become a family room with utility area.