‘Eyesore’ industrial site in Borders village set for demolition

Langlands Mill in Newtown St Boswells.

Langlands Mill in Newtown St Boswells was established in 1889 by Adam Hall and family as a spinning mill.

In the early 1990s the site was used for modifying and selling cars but has now been disused for almost three decades.

Forced entry, vandalism and fire have since brought the building into a state of disrepair, with several sections in danger of collapse.

When members of the council’s Planning and Buildings Standards Committee meet on Monday, January 9, they will be recommended to approve an application from Newtown St Boswells-based S&W Homes Ltd to demolish all of the dilapidated mill buildings except the front elevation facing the street.

The former mill will be replaced by three terraced houses, an associated garage block and two light industrial units.

In a report to the committee, Julie Hayward, the council’s chief planning and housing officer, says: “This part of Newtown St Boswells is characterised by traditional, two storey, terraced sandstone houses with modern infill developments, such as the three detached houses opposite the site.

“The building on the site was a 19th century textile mill and despite alterations over the years and its neglected state, it did have historic and architectural merit. The proposal to retain the street frontage, therefore, is welcomed.

“The residential properties would benefit from acceptable levels of accommodation and decent sized rear gardens. The site has a history of industrial use and the proposal includes two light industrial units behind the proposed garages.

