Electric charging point applications set to increase

Electric charging point applications are expected to rise.

A bid for a wall mounted electric charging point has been given the green light in a Berwickshire village – with a steep increase in similar applications expected in the future.

Scottish Borders Council has approved the charging point being installed onto an end terrace C-listed property at Meadow View in Gavinton, Duns.

In the coming months and years many more similar bids are expected as electric vehicle use increases.

It is one of the reasons the council has just launched a public consultation exercise to look at electric vehicle use and the charging infrastructure in the region.

The aim is to identify future charging demand that will create commercial opportunities for electric vehicle charging investment, supporting the growth of the network.

Berwickshire Civic Society was consulted over the latest application with spokesperson Brian Payne responding: “The proposal is to fit an external charging point for an electric vehicle. These applications will become the norm in future years.